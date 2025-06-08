Tesla (TSLA) fell about 15% on Thursday, as disagreements between President Trump and Elon Musk about the Big, Beautiful Bill seemed to have triggered an irreparable right between the two. While shares recovered a bit on Friday, Tesla's future
Tesla: Rift With Trump Highlights Shaky Valuation
Summary
- Tesla shares dropped 15% after a public dispute between President Trump and Elon Musk over government funding.
- I analyze Tesla's current revenue streams, highlighting the company's reliance on tax credits to motivate customers.
- Potential loss of government support could significantly impact the growth baked into TSLA's price.
- Given these risks, I avoid rating TSLA a buy, believing an entry price below $200 is better to start a position.
