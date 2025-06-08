Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) did it again: The semiconductor manufacturer reported robust earnings for 2Q25, highlighting to investors that its business remains in excellent shape. Broadcom produced $15.0 billion in sales in the second quarter, up 20% from a year ago.
Broadcom: Poised To Surge To New Highs
Summary
- Broadcom delivered outstanding 2Q25 results, with 20% YoY sales growth and surging AI-driven profits, reaffirming my Strong Buy rating.
- AI networking demand and data center spending are fueling Broadcom’s momentum, boosting both Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments.
- The company’s robust free cash flow enables a $10 billion share repurchase, further enhancing shareholder value and supporting future growth.
- Despite a post-earnings stock dip, Broadcom remains undervalued given its growth trajectory, making the current pullback a compelling buying opportunity.
