It’s widely accepted that a basket of broad commodities makes a decent hedge against inflation. But are they really the best tool for the job? For the average investor, accessing commodities usually means using futures-based ETFs.
What 2022 Taught Us About MLPs As An Inflation Hedge
Summary
- We think master limited partnerships can be effective, if not better, at delivering inflation protection.
- We believe MLPs stood out in 2022 largely because of two structural traits that mattered when everything else was breaking: attractive yields and capital discipline.
- While other capital-intensive sectors saw borrowing costs spike and margins tighten, MLPs kept interest expenses relatively stable.
