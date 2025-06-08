Aecon (OTCPK:AEGXF)(TSX:ARE:CA) is one of my favorite Canadian companies, because of its excellent positioning in critical infrastructure sectors. I have covered it a few times here on Seeking Alpha, both upgrading and downgrading the stock. The reason for this is
Aecon: Big Backlog Build, Rating Upgrade
Summary
- Upgrading Aecon to Buy as legacy contract risks recede, backlog surges 55%, and nuclear opportunities expand with supportive policy shifts in Canada and the U.S.
- Margins should improve as the contract mix shifts to early-stage, higher-margin projects; recurring concession revenues and new partnership contracts reduce risk exposure.
- Valuation remains attractive at a significant discount to peers, with a 12-month price target of CAD 22 and further upside as legacy issues resolve.
- Insider buying is strong, and options strategies offer additional return; I am long Aecon and see significant growth potential beyond 2025.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARE:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The author is not an investment advisor and offers no advice. He shares his own analysis solely for the interest of readers.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.