Voya Balanced Large Cap Core-Value SMA (Merrill Lynch) Q1 2025 Commentary

Equities experienced a broad pullback, with large caps holding up better than small caps, while value stocks outpaced growth. Growth sectors saw notable declines, particularly in technology and retail, while defensive sectors and energy provided stability.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the SMA outperformed the Index on a gross-of-fees basis due to favorable stock selection.
Stock selection in the communication services, consumer staples and consumer discretionary sectors contributed the most to performance. Conversely, selection within the information technology, industrials and materials detracted from performance.
As we move through the remainder of 2025, investors face a complex landscape shaped by geopolitical tensions, shifting trade policies and evolving monetary dynamics.
We aim to remain nimble in response to elevated inflation and interest rates, carefully monitoring strategies to align with changing market dynamics.
Strategy overview
A 55/45 multi-asset strategy providing exposure to the investment expertise of the Voya Investment Management equity and fixed income teams in a single strategy.
Key takeaways
