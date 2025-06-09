9% Dividends: 2 Retirement Income Powerhouses

Jun. 09, 2025 9:15 AM ETARCC, PAA3 Comments
Roberts Berzins, CFA
10.16K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • When investing for retirement, there should be no compromises on the safety aspect.
  • A large and unexpected income reduction in the retirement phase could lead to really bad consequences (e.g., reduction of living standards, being forced to locate alternative income sources).
  • In this respect, 9% yields seem like a no-go scenario.
  • While I agree with this assumption, I think that there are exceptions.
  • In the article, I discuss my favorite high-yielding retirement picks.

Strategic Banking and Investment Management: Harnessing the Power of Data and Technology for Profitable Ventures

Chattrawutt

When thinking about retirement investing and retirement portfolio construction, the first thing that comes to my mind is defense.

It is because when one retires or decides to simply live off from the portfolio without being dependent on

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA
10.16K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC, PAGP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARCC--
Ares Capital
PAA--
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Common Units
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News