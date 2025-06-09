With a robust academic background including an MBA in Finance from NYU-Stern, and an MD from Delhi University, my journey in the financial world has been diverse and enriching. My postgraduate training in medicine was conducted at Harvard and Cornell affiliated hospitals, thus laying a solid foundation for my current expertise.

As a registered investment advisor and professional money manager, I bring nearly a decade of experience in writing about income investing and biotech/pharma investing. My role at Vasuda Healthcare Analytics isn't just about leading; it's about fostering a community where breakthrough investment ideas in the biotech/pharma industry are not only shared but thrive.

My contributions stand out for their depth and breadth, offering exclusive analysis of income investing and long-term takeover potential biotech/pharma stocks. I specialize in identifying both short-term, catalyst-driven opportunities and crafting long-term investment strategies. Additionally, I provide detailed biotech analysis tailored to specific requests, ensuring that my audience stays ahead in the fast-evolving biotech sector.

Subscribers benefit from regular portfolio trade alerts and an interactive chat feature, fostering a dynamic dialogue and addressing any questions. Through my insights and guidance, investors can navigate the complexities of biotech investing with greater confidence and success.

I authored the top-selling book titled, 'Winning Strategies For Biotech Investing', which is available on Amazon.

I am also an instructor for an Udemy course on biotech investing.

Specialties:

High Growth Biotech/Pharma Investment Ideas, Exclusive Stock Analysis, Short-Term Catalyst-Driven and Long-Term Investment Strategies, Custom Biotech Analysis upon Request, Portfolio Trade Alerts and Interactive Dialogue

