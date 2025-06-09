Don’t call it a comeback. The US IPO market is heating up—and just in time. Hopes were high coming into Trump 2.0 that capital markets would open, but the first handful of months into the new administration
IPO: Upgrading To Buy As The IPO Window Cracks Open
Summary
- The US IPO market is showing renewed strength, with recent successful tech IPOs like CoreWeave and Circle sparking optimism.
- I am upgrading the Renaissance IPO ETF to a buy, as bullish sentiment returns and the IPO window appears to be opening wider.
- IPO offers diversified exposure to newly public companies, with a balanced mix of value, blend, and growth, though it remains a higher-risk ETF.
- Technical trends and seasonality are favorable, with strong support levels and bullish momentum, making IPO attractive as we enter Q3 2025.
