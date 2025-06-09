Despite United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) recently beating estimates and improving their guidance, that was back in March. The effect of tariffs is yet to be accounted for, and the stock is still above the levels from before tariffs - even
United Natural Foods: No Longer Dirt-Cheap, But Still Has Room To Grow
Summary
- United Natural Foods' recent gains and improved guidance seem already priced in, while tariff impacts remain uncertain and could pressure the stock further.
- The SuperValu acquisition transformed UNFI, increasing leverage but tripling revenue; debt reduction remains a key opportunity for future upside.
- Long-term potential exists if interest rates fall and consumer trends continue to favor organic products, with possible acquisition appeal to major partners.
