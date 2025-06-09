Dividends Don't Lie: 2 Of The Best Retirement Picks Money Can Buy

Jun. 09, 2025 7:30 AM ETEPD, PLD1 Comment
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group
(18min)

Summary

  • Americans are saving more for retirement, nearing the 15% target. But with 40% still at risk, smart investing has never been more important.
  • That's why I highlighted two of my all-time favorite picks designed to deliver dependable income and growth across nearly any market condition.
  • Saving consistently is key, but pairing that with high-quality, risk-adjusted investments is what truly moves the needle for long-term financial freedom.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Mesa Arch at Sunrise, Canyonlands Nationalpark, Utah

roman_slavik/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have great news!

After having written countless articles on the importance of saving and investing for purposes like a decent retirement in times of stretched government finances, it seems the hard numbers are quite

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
42.82K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of REXR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPD--
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Common Units
PLD--
Prologis, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News