Navitas: The Price Is Not Worth Plugging In

Rafa F. Oliver, CFA
990 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Navitas Semiconductor is overvalued after a recent price surge, with my fair value estimate at $2.30 per share—62% below current levels.
  • While NVTS has impressive technology and a promising Nvidia partnership, its products are not critical enough in the value chain to justify current valuations.
  • Financials remain weak: revenue is down, margins are negative, cash burn is high, and dilution or additional leverage may be needed.
  • Despite high growth potential, the probability of exceeding the current stock price is only 39.65%; I recommend selling before a market downturn.

Energy efficiency concept background. Charged battery icon and CPU on futuristic motherboard

da-kuk

Investment Thesis

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) is too expensive after multiplying by three in the last week (Figure 1). Its technology is useful in critical markets like solar, electric vehicles, and especially in data centers. However, its technology is not the most critical element

This article was written by

Rafa F. Oliver, CFA
990 Followers
Investing in high-growth opportunities across industries, employing a value investing approach that prioritizes robust business models and strategic foresight. Focusing on companies with the potential to profoundly influence the global landscape in the years aheadI primarily employ the discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation methodology, although I remain adaptable to various valuation techniques. Additionally, I leverage business model frameworks derived from institutions like Harvard Business School and other renowned universities for in-depth analysis. This approach ensures a comprehensive understanding of a company's intrinsic value and strategic positioning within its industry landscape, facilitating informed investment decisions with a focus on long-term growth potential and risk mitigation.Educational background: MBA IESE Business School, University of Navarra and chartered financial analyst with CFA Institute

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVTS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVTS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVTS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News