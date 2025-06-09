The 1-Minute Market Report - June 8, 2025

In this brief market report, we look at the various asset classes, sectors, equity categories, ETFs, and stocks that moved the market higher and those that moved lower. The idea is to identify shifting trends and emerging market leadership.
- Last week, the blockchain companies led the market higher, bringing the NASDAQ and small caps along with them. Emerging Markets gave back some of their recent gains.
- After leading the market higher for the last two years, the Mag 7 are now a drag on the S&P 500 index on a year-to-date basis. The other 493 stocks in the S&P 500 are up an average of 2.1% YTD.
