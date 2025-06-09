The NEOS NASDAQ-100(R) High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) is an actively managed NASDAQ-100 fund that uses yield enhancement to deliver a yield orders of magnitude
QQQI: I'd Buy This Before Buying QQQ
Summary
- The QQQI ETF is structured around NASDAQ-100 stocks, providing exposure to leading tech and growth companies.
- The ETF writes covered calls to increase the yield on its portfolio.
- The fund is extremely tax efficient because 60% of its income is taxed as long-term capital gains.
- The fund's covered call option strategy does cap capital gains.
- With that said, the NASDAQ-100 has gotten so pricey that QQQI may well outperform its underlying index.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.