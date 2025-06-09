QQQI: I'd Buy This Before Buying QQQ

A.J. Button
12.18K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • The QQQI ETF is structured around NASDAQ-100 stocks, providing exposure to leading tech and growth companies.
  • The ETF writes covered calls to increase the yield on its portfolio.
  • The fund is extremely tax efficient because 60% of its income is taxed as long-term capital gains.
  • The fund's covered call option strategy does cap capital gains.
  • With that said, the NASDAQ-100 has gotten so pricey that QQQI may well outperform its underlying index.

Markets Open Monday Morning After Plummeting Prior Week On Tariff News

NASDAQ: the QQQI ETF is built on NASDAQ-100 Stocks.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

The NEOS NASDAQ-100(R) High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) is an actively managed NASDAQ-100 fund that uses yield enhancement to deliver a yield orders of magnitude

This article was written by

A.J. Button
12.18K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Youtube and Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QQQI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on QQQI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News