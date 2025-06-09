The data center remains resilient and positioned for continued growth, driving strong market signals for Vertiv Holdings (VRT). With the major hyperscalers signaling continued data center and compute capacity investments for 2025, Vertiv should
Vertiv: Hyperscaler Investments In AI Infrastructure Is Here To Stay
Summary
- Data center market resilience and hyperscaler spending position Vertiv for robust growth, supporting my BUY rating and $127/share price target.
- Vertiv's strong Q1'25 results, improved backlog, and raised guidance highlight persistent demand and operational strength despite macroeconomic uncertainty.
- Tariff risks may pressure margins short-term, but mitigation efforts, including USMCA coverage should support margin recovery in 2H25.
