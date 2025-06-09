BigCommerce: Inflection Point In Sight

The Asian Investor
29.09K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • BigCommerce remains a promising SaaS player in the enterprise e-commerce market, growing enterprise ARR, but facing moderating top line growth.
  • The e-commerce platform is close to GAAP profitability, with net losses narrowing significantly.
  • BigCommerce trades at a much lower valuation than Shopify, reflecting slower growth, but a differentiated focus on enterprise clients.
  • BIGC trades well below its historical price-to-revenue ratio and also well below Shopify's revenue multiplier.
  • If BigCommerce achieves GAAP profitability in the near term, shares could be pushed into a new up-leg.

Shopping cart sign and crowd people background. Promotion for digital sales and online shopping. 3d rendering

JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

BigCommerce (BIGC) is a growing SaaS franchise focused on serving B2C and B2B customers in the e-commerce market. The SaaS company offers online store solutions in order to conduct e-commerce transactions and

This article was written by

The Asian Investor
29.09K Followers
I am interested in a lot of technology and AI stocks like Google, Nvidia, AMD, Tesla and Amazon.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BIGC, SHOP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BIGC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BIGC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BIGC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News