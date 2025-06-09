BigCommerce (BIGC) is a growing SaaS franchise focused on serving B2C and B2B customers in the e-commerce market. The SaaS company offers online store solutions in order to conduct e-commerce transactions and
BigCommerce: Inflection Point In Sight
Summary
- BigCommerce remains a promising SaaS player in the enterprise e-commerce market, growing enterprise ARR, but facing moderating top line growth.
- The e-commerce platform is close to GAAP profitability, with net losses narrowing significantly.
- BigCommerce trades at a much lower valuation than Shopify, reflecting slower growth, but a differentiated focus on enterprise clients.
- BIGC trades well below its historical price-to-revenue ratio and also well below Shopify's revenue multiplier.
- If BigCommerce achieves GAAP profitability in the near term, shares could be pushed into a new up-leg.
