IGOV: A Sneaky, Effective Way To Profit From U.S. Dollar Weakness

Sungarden Investment Publishing
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • IGOV offers diversified exposure to high-quality, non-US government bonds, providing a hedge against US economic and currency risks.
  • Despite a low dividend yield, IGOV's appeal lies in its broad international bond holdings and strong credit quality, with one-third rated higher than US Treasuries.
  • The ETF acts as an alternative to foreign currency ETFs, benefiting from recent negative correlation with the US Dollar and potential for further upside.
  • I rate IGOV a buy on a 3-year view, expecting continued US Dollar weakness to drive outperformance versus domestic bond and currency options.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Sungarden Investors Club get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Shredded one dollar bill

Daniel Grizelj

Co-Authored by Jack Bowman

"Sovereign bonds" is the term most US investors are likely to have heard used to describe the equivalent of treasury bonds from other countries, like the German Bund, British Gilt, and whatever silly colloquial name they have to have for

SUNGARDEN'S INVESTORS CLUB AT SEEKING ALPHA

By Rob Isbitts, Jack Bowman and Kenio Fontes

Would our club help you?

If you agree with most of these below, there's a good chance it can.

  1. When my portfolio loses 10%, I'm upset
  2. I prefer straight talk to fancy investing jargon
  3. I want to learn how to better manage risk
  4. I prefer to understand a process than just receive "talking points"
  5. I want to capitalize on changing markets
  6. Most investing services are more hype than help
  7. I'm less confident in bear markets than in bull markets
  8. I know there's a lot more to learn

This article was written by

Sungarden Investment Publishing
7.85K Followers
I'm Rob Isbitts, founder of Sungarden Investment Publishing. I run the new investing group Sungarden Investors Club, a community dedicated to navigating the modern investment climate with humility, discipline, and a non-traditional approach to income investing. I've been charting investments since the 1980s, and I spent decades an an investment advisor and fund manager before semi-retiring in 2020. Now, this investing group is my focus. The markets tells us a story…we just have to listen! I teach subscribers how to do that.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in IGOV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IGOV ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IGOV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IGOV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News