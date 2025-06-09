UBS Group: I Expect A 14.5% Return On CET1 Capital In 2026
Summary
- UBS Group relies heavily on fee and non-interest income, a key benefit amid expected future Fed rate cuts.
- Recent U.S. dollar weakness will likely weigh on the Company's operating margins in the future.
- As such, I estimate that the bank will marginally miss its 2026 profitability target, putting its 2026 P/E multiple in line with EUFN peers.
- Coupled with uncertainty related to its capital requirements post 2026, I reckon a Hold rating is warranted for the shares.
- Considering the ongoing drag from the non-core and legacy segments, UBS's valuation remains forward-looking and subject to significant uncertainty.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.