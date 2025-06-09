Most Investors Are Ignoring Absa Group - Here's Why That's A Mistake

Summary

  • The market is getting very expensive. Even 'boring' stocks like Walmart are trading at 40x earnings or more. It's time to look for overseas gems that could yield incredible returns.
  • Absa is one such opportunity. This Southern African bank is a scaled player in an uncompetitive market, sporting high net margins and ROE.
  • Trading at only 6x earnings and paying a well backed 8.5%+ dividend, we think the route to double-digit total returns is likely for investors.
  • While there are some risks, we rate Absa a 'Buy'.

Early morning shot over Strand Beach near Cape Town.

nattrass

In today’s market, real value often lies off the beaten path.

As tech industry multiples skyrocket - and even as more 'boring' consumer staples stocks, like Walmart (WMT), now trade with P/E's above 40 - it's

