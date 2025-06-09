Shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) have been a very poor performer over the past year, losing 40% with the stock declining over 60% from its high. Unfortunately for investors, there was more bad news on Thursday afternoon as the company reported another disappointing set
Zumiez: Tariff Pressures Will Weigh On Results
Summary
- Zumiez stock has suffered significant declines, with recent results and guidance highlighting ongoing margin and cash flow challenges, especially due to tariff pressures.
- While Q1 results were not disastrous, the outlook is troubling, with international operations underperforming and tariff-related cost headwinds likely to worsen in the second half.
- Aggressive share buybacks have not created shareholder value, and the balance sheet, though still solid, is less robust due to cash outflows and lease commitments.
- I rate ZUMZ as a 'hold'—the stock is only attractive if tariffs drop; otherwise, I recommend using rallies to exit and seeking stronger opportunities elsewhere.
