Since last year, I have been bullish on Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB), initiating it with a buy rating in July last year, and upgrading it to a strong buy last October. The reason for
Astera Labs: The Bear Case Is Dead With Clear Growth Runway
Summary
- Astera Labs is on track for a significant revenue ramp in the second half of the year when it starts volume shipments of Aries 6 and Scorpio P-Series product families.
- The introduction of the Aries 6 PCIe gearbox presents a short- to medium-term growth tailwind as the industry completes its transition to PCIe 6.
- By developing connectivity solutions for NVLink, the Company eliminates a key pillar of the bearish thesis on its stock while turning it into a market opportunity.
- I'm reiterating my strong buy rating for ALAB with a price target of $325 by 2028, implying 258% upside from its current valuation.
