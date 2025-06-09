Circle IPO Success Leads To 'Stablecoin Moment'

Here's the latest Seeking Alpha analysis

Forget 'TACO' And Buy SCHD



A Major Market Reversal Is Likely Coming



Buy These 2 Passive Income Machines On Sale Now



Nvidia: I Predicted $150 By Year End - I Was Dead Wrong



Enterprise Products Partners: AI Upside, Strong Yield, 1.7X Coverage

What else is happening...

Apple (AAPL) WWDC preview: 'Low-key' event on the horizon.



Trump orders National Guard to LA amid immigration protests.



Rare earths key in China talks; Boeing (BA) resumes deliveries.



Tesla (TSLA) loses head of Optimus robot program.



Texas measles cases may have peaked, official says.



White House sets sights on flying cars, so does Jason Mudrick.



New solar installations set to decline as U.S. policies shift.



Bill Ackman opens up on investing, Harvard… and Brad Pitt.



Venezuela eyes 50% fuel price hike amid revenue squeeze.



Rebuilding Syria with SWIFT connection to payment network.

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan +0.9%. Hong Kong +1.6%. China +0.4%. India +0.3%.

In Europe, at midday, London -0.1%. Paris -0.1%. Frankfurt -0.4%.

Futures at 6:30, Dow +0.1%. S&P +0.1%. Nasdaq -0.1%. Crude +0.5% to $64.89. Gold -0.3% to $3,337.60. Bitcoin +1.9% to $107,216.

Ten-year Treasury Yield -2 bps to 4.48%.

On The Calendar

Companies reporting today include Casey's General Stores (CASY) and Graham (GHM).



See the full earnings calendar on Seeking Alpha, as well as today's economic calendar.