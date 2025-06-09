Stablecoins Could Become One Of The U.S. Government's Most Resilient Financial Allies

ARK Investment Management
5.75K Followers
(33min)

Summary

  • Since January, the supply of stablecoins has surged more than 20% to $247 billion, surpassing 1% of the US M2 money supply.
  • During the last few years, despite the Biden Administration’s aversion to digital assets, the stablecoin complex has continued its meteoric rise.
  • Clearly, Tether, Circle, and the broader stablecoin industry could create one of the largest sources of demand for US Treasuries in the coming years, potentially replacing China and Japan as the top holders by 2030.

Stable Coin. Stablecoins Cryptocurrencies Stable Market Price Value Coin Currency

Funtap

By Lorenzo Valente

Introduction

In ARK’s Big Ideas 2025 report, we offered investors an in-depth view of the digital asset space, including stablecoins. Since January, the supply of stablecoins has surged more than 20% to $247 billion, surpassing 1% of the US M2

This article was written by

ARK Investment Management
5.75K Followers
ARK Invest holds a precision lens on thematic investing. We focus on disruptive innovation and identify themes that will enhance productivity and create wealth. ARK seeks to research and invest in technologically enabled innovation that cuts across economic sectors and changes the way our world works. Our current themes include: Industrial Innovation, Web x.0, and the Genomic Revolution. Innovation is inevitable, and ultimately wins out in an equity market. Our research is made available on our website and we invite everyone to participate in our discussions around thematic investing in innovation. For more information please visit: https://ark-invest.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USDT-USD--
Tether USD
USDC-USD--
USCoin USD
DAI-USD--
Dai
BUSD-USD--
BUSD
TUSD-USD--
True USD USD
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News