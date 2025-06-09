AppLovin: S&P 500's Gift To Investors
Summary
- AppLovin remains a top S&P 500 inclusion candidate despite Friday's snub; the imminent pullback next week is a buying opportunity.
- The company's adtech business and AppDiscovery tool are driving robust revenue and earnings growth, with CY25 EBITDA estimate up to $4.2B (+80%).
- Massive $1B share buyback and accelerating free cash flow per share further enhance the stock's attractiveness and value.
- Despite volatility and index snub, AppLovin is undervalued with at least a 20% upside; I reiterate my Buy rating.
