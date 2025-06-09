Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) looks attractive with a low valuation and steady growth. The company's efforts led to margin increases and a stronger balance sheet. Strattec is now in a good position to continue its growth
Strattec Security: Stock To Move On Margin And PE Expansion
Summary
- Strattec Security specializes in automotive security and access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand.
- Their product range includes electronic and mechanical locks, passive entry systems, and power door/liftgate solutions, and more.
- Strattec's efforts have led to expanding margins, which have the potential to drive earnings and the stock higher from the attractive low valuation.
- STRT's diverse product portfolio positions it as a key player in the automotive security and user interface market.
