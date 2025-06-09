Stifel Preferreds Reviewed: Still Give 'D' A Buy Rating

Retired Investor
Investing Group
(7min)

Summary

  • Stifel Financial Corp.'s preferred stocks offer attractive yields, but recent legal challenges have pressured net income and tangible common equity.
  • Despite legal headwinds, Stifel's tangible common equity remains nearly 5x the value of outstanding preferreds, providing a comfortable coverage ratio.
  • All SF preferreds are non-cumulative and eligible for the 15% tax rate, with Fitch recently upgrading their rating to BB.
  • When comparing Stifel's preferreds to its 2047 senior note, the note offers higher safety and rating but less yield and longer duration risk.
  • After this update and comparing the three preferreds again, I am staying with "D" as the one with the buy rating.

Coin Stack Concept

EtiAmmos/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I first heard of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) when the Merrill Lynch team that manages money for an Investment Committee I chair changed their allegiance to Stifel. After reviewing their preferred stocks (

Read The Full Report on iREIT®+Hoya

iREIT®+HOYA Capital is the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Our focus is on income-producing asset classes that offer the opportunity for sustainable portfolio income, diversification, and inflation hedging. Get started with a Free Two-Week Trial and take a look at our top ideas across our exclusive income-focused portfolios.

With a focus on REITs, ETFs, Preferreds, and 'Dividend Champions' across asset classes, members gain complete access to our research and our suite of trackers and portfolios targeting premium dividend yields up to 10%.

iREIT+Hoya Features


This article was written by

Retired Investor
8.92K Followers

Retired Investor has been investing since the 1980s and has a background in data analysis and pension fund management. He writes articles to help others prepare for retirement by investing in CEFs, ETFs, BDCs, and REITs. He is a long only investor and shares strategies for trading options with a focus on cash-secured-puts.

He is a contributing author to the investing group iREIT®+HOYA Capital

The group helps investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. It offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SF.PR.D either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SF
--
SF.PR.D
--
SF.PR.B
--
SF.PR.C
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News