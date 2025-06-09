Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has continued to struggle in a weak macroeconomic environment. The powersports vehicle manufacturer withdrew its 2025 guidance due to a highly turbulent operating environment, where tariffs create a significant cost disadvantage
Polaris: More Turbulence Ahead
Summary
- Polaris Inc. reported a weak start to 2025 as earnings declined due to industry-wide concerns.
- The outlook remains turbulent. Polaris continues to manage dealer inventories, and consumer demand remains low due to high interest rates and consumer weakness.
- Tariffs create a competitive disadvantage for Polaris due to a headwind on U.S. manufacturing from component imports.
- While PII stock has upside potential, it isn't attractive due to a highly uncertain outlook.
