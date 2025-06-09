CIK: Consistent Dividend Payout But Needs To Improve NAV

Cain Lee
5.97K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • CIK offers a high 9.4% yield with consistent monthly payouts, appealing for income-focused investors seeking diversification from equities.
  • The fund's heavy exposure to below-investment-grade credit and moderate leverage increases risk, especially in a high-interest rate environment.
  • CIK's NAV growth has been poor, with long-term price deterioration offsetting distribution gains, raising concerns about long-term sustainability.
  • Given elevated default risks and limited prospects for rate cuts, I remain cautious and do not recommend CIK for long-term investors at current levels.

Standing bundles of cash

PM Images

Overview

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (CIK) operates as a closed end fund that aims to provide attractive total returns from a portfolio of diverse credit investments. Focusing on credit investments can be a way

This article was written by

Cain Lee
5.97K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 15 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering high quality dividend stocks and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CIK Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CIK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CIK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News