UiPath is shifting to what it calls Agentic Automation, which basically means stitching together AI agents, large language models, classic RPA bots, and yes, even human input, into smart, adaptive workflows.
This new direction could put the company right in the middle of the AI transformation wave, especially as more organizations look to automate decisions and tasks that aren't just black and white.
UiPath's Q1 FY26 call transcript and financial statements give us a clearer picture of where the company sees revenue momentum building.
When looking at UiPath, one way to make sense of its positioning is by grouping it alongside similar companies based on how its business is evolving. The company has notably underperformed compared to its peer set - especially those with strong AI narratives.
Originally published on June 6, 2025
Agentic Automation Could Be UiPath's Big TAM Unlock