When you’re boarding a Boeing (BA) or an Airbus jet, have you ever thought about the components and materials that keep the plane together at 35,000 feet? Probably not. But guess what? Howmet Aerospace (
Howmet Aerospace Could Surge Even Higher: Here's Why I'm Buying
Summary
- Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a critical, near-monopoly supplier of essential aircraft components, benefiting from high barriers to entry and surging demand from Boeing and Airbus.
- HWM financials are robust: Q1 '25 revenues up 6.5%, net income up 41.5%, and significant margin expansion across all business segments signal strong operational execution.
- Aggressive share buybacks, a doubled dividend, and powerful cash flow generation directly reward shareholders and reflect management’s confidence in future growth.
- Despite a high P/E, I rate HWM stock a Strong Buy due to its dominant market position, impressive growth, and long-term industry tailwinds outweighing short-term supply chain risks.
