Platinum Breakout Could Get White Hot Vs. Gold And Silver

Hawkinvest
13.41K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • I'm bullish on platinum, expecting it to outperform gold and silver due to its rarity, technical breakout, and historical undervaluation.
  • The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF offers a liquid way to gain exposure, and I plan to add more on pullbacks.
  • Costco's entry into platinum sales is a game-changer, expanding retail investor access and likely boosting demand and prices.
  • Risks include volatility, potential demand drops in a recession, and the need for platinum to break above its 2021 highs to confirm the bull case.
Platinum bars 1000 grams pure platinum,business investment and wealth concept.wealth of platinum,3d rendering

Oselote

I last wrote about platinum back in April 2024. In that article, I was very bullish and suggested that abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) was one of the best ways to participate in this investment opportunity. Of course, I

This article was written by

Hawkinvest
13.41K Followers
Long-time stock market investor focused on strategic buying opportunities with dividend and value stocks. This investment strategy has resulted in a near 5 star rating on Tipranks.com and over 9,000 followers on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Twitter for my latest trading ideas: @Hawkinvest1

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PPLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

No guarantees or representations are made. Hawkinvest is not a registered investment advisor and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult a financial advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PPLT ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PPLT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBP
--
PPLT
--
GLTR
--
PLTM
--
XPTUSD:CUR
--
JJP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News