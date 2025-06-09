Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) is a well-managed retail real estate investment trust with strong lease metrics, robust growth in adjusted funds from operations and a portfolio that is characterized by high occupancy rates and long lease durations.
Realty Income: Rock Solid Dividend And Upside Potential
Summary
- Realty Income is a best-in-class retail REIT with high occupancy, long lease durations, and a strong, diversified tenant base.
- The 5.7% monthly dividend is well-covered by AFFO, offering one of the safest yields in the sector despite a higher payout ratio than peers.
- Consistent property acquisitions drive robust AFFO growth, supporting ongoing dividend increases and portfolio expansion.
- At 13.2x AFFO, the stock is undervalued given its track record, making Realty Income a 'Strong Buy' and a reliable passive income choice.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.