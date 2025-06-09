Bitcoin remains a winning asset since President Trump’s tariff announcement on Apr. 2 - “Liberation Day,” as he called it. In relative and absolute terms vs. the world’s primary markets, the cryptocurrency is outperforming by a wide margin, based on a set of ETFs through Friday’s
Bitcoin Wins, The U.S. Dollar Loses Since 'Liberation Day'
Summary
- The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF is up roughly 20% since Apr. 2.
- US stocks are posting a moderate 6.2% increase post-“Liberation Day,” while a portfolio of medium-term US Treasuries has slipped 1.2%.
- The US dollar, by comparison, has slumped and is the worst performer.
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.