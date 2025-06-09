KKR Real Estate Finance: Is The 10.9% Dividend Yield Safe?

Pacifica Yield
12.61K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • KREF is paying out a 10.9% dividend yield and is trading at a 36% discount to NAV per share of $14.44 as of the end of the first quarter.
  • The mREIT is covering its dividend by 100% through first-quarter distributable earnings. A ratio that's tight as the market expects the Fed funds rate to drop.
  • KREF's loan portfolio is growing, as the mREIT ramps up originations ahead of repayments.
Scottsdale Arizona Waterfront District

desertsolitaire/iStock via Getty Images

KKR Real Estate Finance (KREF) last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, kept unchanged from its prior distribution and $1 per share annualized for a 10.87% dividend yield. This yield has expanded year-to-date on the back

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield
12.61K Followers
The equity market is a powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, REITs, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KREF.PR.A either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KREF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on KREF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KREF
--
KREF.PR.A
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News