Back in April, I rated the PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (PDX), with $1.1 billion in AUM, a strong buy. At the time, it traded at a 13%+ discount to net asset value. This has narrowed to 7.77% which is
PDX: Why PIMCO's Best Performing CEF Still Trades At A Discount
Summary
- PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund remains attractive due to its strong 3- and 5-year performance, trading at a discount despite outperforming other PIMCO funds.
- The fund's unique Venture Global exposure offers significant upside potential, especially as VG closes the valuation gap with Cheniere.
- Although the discount to NAV has narrowed from 13% to 7.77%, PDX still trades cheaper than most PIMCO peers, justifying a continued buy rating.
- A normalized portfolio and potential VG monetization could further boost returns, making PDX a compelling opportunity despite higher expenses and moderate yield.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VG, PDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.