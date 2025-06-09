Becton, Dickinson: A Dividend King Facing Challenges Offers Value

Dividend Power
5.89K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • Becton, Dickinson is significantly undervalued, trading at 12.3x earnings with a 2.5% dividend yield, the highest in a decade.
  • The company boasts a 53-year streak of dividend growth, excellent dividend safety, and a conservative payout ratio, making it a reliable Dividend King.
  • Despite tariff headwinds, competition, and restructuring risks, BDX's innovation, acquisitions, and organic growth support long-term revenue and EPS expansion.
  • Given its strong dividend profile, undervaluation, and market leadership, I rate Becton, Dickinson as a buy for dividend growth investors.
Close-up of female surgeon"s hand over equipment

Morsa Images

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is a leading provider of medical supplies. It also operates in the life sciences, infusion, diagnostics, and other markets. The dividend yield is nearly 2.5%, the highest in over a decade, and it is significantly undervalued. Additionally, the dividend safety is excellent, and

This article was written by

Dividend Power
5.89K Followers
I am a self-taught individual investor and I have been investing in stocks for over 25 years. I focus on dividend growth investing with a long-term horizon since I believe in the compounding power of dividend growth investing. I generally look for undervalued large cap stocks with sustainable dividend growth and capital appreciation potential. My second focus is tech and small- or mid-cap stocks with or without dividends for their growth potential. I try to provide a little more in depth analysis weighing the positives and negatives. I am now in the Top 2.0% out of 28,000+ financial bloggers (December 2023) as tracked by Tip Ranks for my SA articles.Work/ associated with the existing authors James Marino and Ferdis.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BDX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BDX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BDX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News