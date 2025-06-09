Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is a leading provider of medical supplies. It also operates in the life sciences, infusion, diagnostics, and other markets. The dividend yield is nearly 2.5%, the highest in over a decade, and it is significantly undervalued. Additionally, the dividend safety is excellent, and
Becton, Dickinson: A Dividend King Facing Challenges Offers Value
Summary
- Becton, Dickinson is significantly undervalued, trading at 12.3x earnings with a 2.5% dividend yield, the highest in a decade.
- The company boasts a 53-year streak of dividend growth, excellent dividend safety, and a conservative payout ratio, making it a reliable Dividend King.
- Despite tariff headwinds, competition, and restructuring risks, BDX's innovation, acquisitions, and organic growth support long-term revenue and EPS expansion.
- Given its strong dividend profile, undervaluation, and market leadership, I rate Becton, Dickinson as a buy for dividend growth investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.