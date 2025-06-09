Palantir's Retail-Led Rally Might Have Structural Legs

Summary

  • Palantir stands out for its unusually high retail ownership among mega caps, creating both volatility risks and a rerating opportunity as institutions accumulate.
  • Institutional participation is rising, though governance concerns and Palantir's IPO structure may have delayed this; the trend should continue, supporting the stock.
  • Despite a sharp drop in FCF yield and valuation froth, Palantir's growth potential justifies a bullish outlook, similar to early-stage Microsoft.
  • I recommend buying and accumulating on dips, as execution risks are outweighed by the multibagger return potential over the next decade.

Financial data interface displaying graphs, bar charts, and circular diagrams on a futuristic digital background. 3D Rendering

peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

Usually, I start a thesis with a clear buy or sell tilt. Not Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR). Palantir is one of the biggest names in the NDX that has come up only in the

I am a stock analyst with over 20 years of experience in quantitative research, financial modeling, and risk management. My focus is on equity valuation, market trends, and portfolio optimization to uncover high-growth investment opportunities. As a former Vice President at Barclays, I led teams in model validation, stress testing, and regulatory finance, developing a deep expertise in both fundamental and technical analysis. Alongside my research partner (also my wife), I co-author investment research, combining our complementary strengths to deliver high-quality, data-driven insights. Our approach blends rigorous risk management with a long-term perspective on value creation. We have a particular interest in macroeconomic trends, corporate earnings, and financial statement analysis, aiming to provide actionable ideas for investors seeking to outperform the market.

