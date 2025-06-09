Usually, I start a thesis with a clear buy or sell tilt. Not Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR). Palantir is one of the biggest names in the NDX that has come up only in the
Palantir's Retail-Led Rally Might Have Structural Legs
Summary
- Palantir stands out for its unusually high retail ownership among mega caps, creating both volatility risks and a rerating opportunity as institutions accumulate.
- Institutional participation is rising, though governance concerns and Palantir's IPO structure may have delayed this; the trend should continue, supporting the stock.
- Despite a sharp drop in FCF yield and valuation froth, Palantir's growth potential justifies a bullish outlook, similar to early-stage Microsoft.
- I recommend buying and accumulating on dips, as execution risks are outweighed by the multibagger return potential over the next decade.
