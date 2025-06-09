Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Presents at Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Transcript

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference June 9, 2025 10:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Corinne M. Le Goff - Chief Commercial Officer

Philippe Martin - Chief R&D Officer

Scott Andrew Smith - CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Well, thank you, everyone, for joining us. We're very pleased to have Viatris today. And with us, we have Scott Smith, CEO; Theodora Mistras, Chief Financial Officer; Corinne Le Goff, Commercial Officer; and Philippe Martin, Head of R&D. Maybe, Scott, before I jump into questions, I'll just hand it over to you to kind of make some opening remarks and then kind of frame the current year.

Scott Andrew Smith

So first of all, thank you for having us, and we brought a full team with us here, I think showing the importance of where we are as a company right now. Just a few things that I want to run through for where we are this year. First of all, we talk a lot about the base business. We've got the base business is very strong. Aside from some manufacturing issues that we had at a plant called Indoor. We've had 8 or 9 consecutive quarters of operational revenue growth. And we've really been executing on our new product revenue last year, we were well above the initial guidance in terms of total new product revenue.

So the base business is strong and thriving. We have some issues in terms of managing the operations part of it, which we'll talk about and how we'll remediate and getting through that. But the base business is running very, very strong. We've been delivering on our capital allocation strategy. We've been paying dividend, we've been buying back shares. We bought back just a little bit over $300 million at this point in time in share buybacks. We're