VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 9, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Amandae Baey - Corporate Participant

Anh Thi Lan Nguyen - CFO & Director

Thuy Thu Thi Le - Corporate Participant

Chairwoman of the Board - Corporate Participant

Conference Call Participants

Andres Juan Sheppard-Slinger - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division

Gregory Robert Lewis - BTIG, LLC, Research Division

James Patrick McIlree - Chardan Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to VinFast Q1 2025 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast. [Operator Instructions]

Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the call over to Amandae Baey, VP of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Amandae Baey

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. This is Amandae Baey, Vice President of Investor Relations. Welcome to VinFast First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Chairwoman of the Board, Madam Thuy Le; and our CFO, Ms. Lan Anh Nguyen.

Before I turn the call over to Madam Thuy, let me remind you that some of the statements on this call include forward-looking statements under federal securities law. These include, without limitation, statements regarding the future financial and operating outlook, guidance, macroeconomics, industry trends, company initiatives and other future events. These statements are based on the predictions and expectations as of today. Actual events or results may differ due to a number of risks and uncertainties. We refer you to the cautionary language and the risk factors in our most recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, management will refer to non-GAAP financials during this call. A discussion of why we use non-GAAP and the information regarding the reconciliation of our non-GAAP versus GAAP financials is available