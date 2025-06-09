NewLake Capital Partners: 'High' 12% Yield Backed By Net Cash And Net Leases

Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. offers a compelling double-digit yield, reflecting market pessimism over tenant risk and regulatory delays, but I believe the balance sheet provides a strong margin of safety.
  • Despite tenant volatility and sector headwinds, NLCP's conservative leverage and high profit margins position it to weather even severe downturns in the cannabis REIT space.
  • The current steep NLCP discount and 12% yield are overdone; even in draconian rent-cut scenarios, downside appears limited compared to NNN REIT peers.
  • While tenant risk persists, NLCP's financial strength and valuation make it my top income pick, and I reiterate my strong buy rating.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Flowering Cannabis Plants on a Farm in Greenhouse

kmatija

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX:NLCP) has struggled amidst regulatory delays and increasing tenant strain. The market appears pessimistic regarding the company’s ability to sustain its dividend payout, leading to an elevated double-digit yield. Investors appear to be underappreciating the

Sign Up For My Premium Service "Best of Breed Growth Stocks"

After a historic valuation reset, the growth investing landscape has changed. Get my best research at your fingertips today. 

Get access to Best of Breed Growth Stocks:

  • My portfolio of the highest quality growth stocks.
  • My best deep-dive investment reports.
  • My investing strategy for the current market.
  • and much more

Subscribe to Best of Breed Growth Stocks Today!

This article was written by

Julian Lin
35.09K Followers

Julian Lin is a financial analyst. He finds undervalued companies with secular growth that appreciate over time. His approach is to look for companies with strong balance sheets and management teams in sectors with long growth runways.

Julian is the leader of the investing group Best Of Breed Growth Stocks where he only shares positions in stocks which have a large probability of delivering large alpha relative to the S&P 500. He also combines growth-oriented principles with strict valuation hurdles to add an additional layer to the conventional margin of safety. Features include: exclusive access to Julian's highest conviction picks, full stock research reports, real-time trade alerts, macro market analysis, individual industry reports, a filtered watchlist, and community chat with access to Julian 24/7. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NLCP, IIPR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NLCP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on NLCP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NLCP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News