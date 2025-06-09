Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 9, 2025 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

David Lee - Chief Financial Officer

Gary S. Maier - Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Selwyn H. Joffe - Chairman, President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Carolina Jolly - Unidentified Company

Derek John Soderberg - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by. My name is Regina, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Gary Maier, Vice President of Communications and Investor Relations at Motorcar Parts of America. Please go ahead.

Gary S. Maier

Thank you. Thank you, Regina, and thanks, everyone, for joining us for our call today. Before we begin and I turn the call over to Selwyn Joffe, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and David Lee, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, I'd like to remind everyone of the safe harbor statement included in today's press release.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for certain forward-looking statements, including statements made during today's conference call. Such forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the company will be those anticipated by Motorcar Parts of America. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the control of the company and are subject to change based upon various factors. In particular, expectations about anticipated