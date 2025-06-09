Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)... It's been quite a rollercoaster for the last year, hasn't it? With the stock price hitting nearly $480 per share within 6 months from just nearly $200 per share then to drop back to ~$230 due to controversies
Tesla: The Crash Has Just Begun
Summary
- Tesla, Inc.'s brand has suffered due to CEO Elon Musk's political involvement, alienating its core Democratic-leaning customer base and sparking boycotts.
- The escalating feud between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump threatens Tesla with regulatory risks, including the accelerated expiration of key EV tax credits.
- Tesla faces severe sales declines across Europe, with weakening demand drivers and the loss of incentives likely to exacerbate the situation.
- Given high valuation multiples, declining sales, and mounting risks, I maintain a Strong Sell rating on TSLA stock - there are other cutting-edge businesses with more attractive business models and valuations.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I can not avoid mentioning some political aspects when discussing Tesla. Please note that by no means do I intend to express any of my views and each reference to wording such as 'right-wing' or 'left-wing' is supposed to solely present my thesis and observations with no hidden agenda. The information, opinions, and thoughts included in this article do not constitute an investment recommendation or any form of investment advice. I have a beneficial short position in the shares of Tesla.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.