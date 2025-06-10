Forget The FANGs - Why Dividend Investors Will Emerge As Winners

Jun. 10, 2025 7:30 AM ET2 Comments
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group

Summary

  • I'm seeing a major macro shift: inflation is sticky, bond yields are high, and rising term premia reflect growing unease about U.S. debt stability.
  • The old playbook of falling rates boosting all assets is breaking down. With "higher for longer" rates, stocks and bonds now move together, and not in a good way.
  • Valuations are stretched, the market is top-heavy, and Big Tech faces rising risks. This environment makes dividends a much bigger part of total return.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

View of Golden Gate Bridge

simonkr

Introduction

On June 6, I wrote an article titled "Dividend Investors Beware: A Monumental Market Shift You Can't Ignore," which was about the risks of tariffs and capital outflows on the stability of the bond and the

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
42.85K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TPL, LB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News