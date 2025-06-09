Airbus: May Orders Stall, Deliveries Dip, But Backlog Supports Long-Term Upside

Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Airbus SE continues to face supply chain disruptions, limiting its ability to ramp up aircraft deliveries despite strong demand and a massive backlog.
  • May 2025 saw zero new orders, but this is typical ahead of major airshows and not a cause for concern regarding long-term demand.
  • Aircraft deliveries in May were slightly down year-over-year, reflecting ongoing production challenges, especially in the first half of the year.
  • Despite near-term headwinds, Airbus’s robust backlog underpins my EADSF Buy rating, offering significant long-term investment appeal as supply issues ease.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Aerospace Forum. Learn More »

Nantes Atlantique Airport - Airbus Transport

Francois NAVARRO-GUY

European aircraft manufacturer Airbus SE (OTCPK:EADSY) (XPAR:AIR) continues to face challenges ramping up airplane deliveries due to ongoing engine shortages. While demand for commercial aircraft remains strong— as reflected in its order backlog of more than 8,600 aircraft—persistent

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform.

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
19.98K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA, AIR.PA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EADSY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EADSY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EADSY
--
EADSF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News