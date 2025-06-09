The markets have soared in the past two weeks with word of tariff relief. It was accompanied by reduced concern about a potential recession and greater confidence in US corporate earnings engines. Adding to this optimism is
Earnings Capture Using AI For Forensic Accounting Of Footnotes
Summary
- The First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF uses artificial intelligence to target a company’s “true earnings” by measuring accounting transparency.
- The underlying index is the Bloomberg New Constructs 500 Index.
- FTCE has been able to replicate the alpha of its index year-to-date and for the most recent 3- and 6-month periods.
ValuEngine.com (VE) is a stock valuation and forecasting service founded by Ivy League finance academics. VE utilizes the most advanced quantitative techniques and analysis available. Our research team continues to develop, test, and improve the VE Stock Recommendation, Valuation and Forecast Models related to stock price movement. This research is updated daily and applied to more than 4,200 US Stocks, 600 plus US ETFs, over 1,000 Canadian stocks, and all sector and industry groups.
