Greenlight Gets A Green Light ^2
Summary
- Greenlight Capital Re has gotten little credit for fixing both insurance underwriting and their investment process. The stock price increase since our last article has been 86%.
- We think that book value over the next several years will increase 5-15% and the price to book will increase the same for a total compounded return of 10-30%.
- Focus on shorter tail risks and more stringent underwriting have corrected the underwriting mindset that led to so much loss.
- Insurtech/Innovation Investment as a pillar has turned out to be a key differentiator and competitive advantage for Greenlight, this gives them more access to underwriting from current clients.
- David Einhorn, who manages the insurance reserves, has shifted gears to focus on beating the bond market and not swinging for the fences or getting caught shorting unicorns.
