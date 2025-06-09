Worked as engineer. Filed 7 patents. Became fascinated with EMT. Started hedge fund from scratch. After 20 years still welcome at family Thanksgiving dinners. Markets are mostly efficient but not always, knowing the difference...priceless. Investment process is looking for top shelf management that operates a business with an enduring competitive advantage with catalysts to drive earnings. Regular guest speaker, finance department, Iowa State University.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLRE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.



This is not an offer to sell any securities, private or otherwise. Investing is risky, wear your big boy pants, do your own due diligience.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.