Big Dividend Yielders At A Glance

Jun. 09, 2025 6:05 PM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • We all learn over time. Some of us more than others.
  • The agency mortgage REIT price-to-book ratios are getting really high, except for the weaker ones. That doesn't make the weak ones a great bargain.
  • Main Street Capital stands out among BDCs for superior management and NAV growth, but that valuation just refuses to come down.
  • The REIT Forum members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
Dog gives paw to a woman making high five gesture

Julia Suhareva

As we gain more experience, we all learn things about ourselves. I’ve learned that I should spend more time playing with preferred shares and baby bonds. That’s where we get some of our best risk-adjusted returns. I’ve also learned that our BDC investments tend to do quite well. It would be nice if it was easier to get more bargain opportunities in that sector.

I’ve learned that the market can remain irrational for remarkably long periods of time. I’ve learned some people will always buy the weakest stocks in a sector. They’ll endure years of losses and dividend cuts even if the fundamentals have long since eroded. But enough about ARMOUR Residential (ARR) and Orchid Island Capital (ORC), we have other things to talk about.

Agency Mortgage REITs

For instance, AGNC Investment (AGNC) manages to maintain a remarkably high price-to-book ratio. It’s a great environment for them to pump out new shares. I understand people who are buying regardless of price. It’s not my way, but I can understand their thinking. The earnings metrics look great (though most investors don’t actually understand them) and the spreads between MBS and Treasury rates remain high. It’s understandable that many investors would look at the dividend yield, look at the earnings, and declare that analysis is easy.

The best three are clearly Dynex Capital (DX), Annaly Capital (NLY), and AGNC. It should be no surprise that they also have the highest price-to-book ratios. All three should be looking at this as an opportunity to issue some additional shares. Dividend yields in the 14% to 17% range will bring in many investors.

We estimate that price-to-book ratios are higher than those shown in the chart because we believe all of the agency mortgage REITs have seen book value fall in Q2 2025. Not by the same amount, but we're still projecting lower BVs in each case.

Hybrid Mortgage REITs

This is an environment where new agency mortgage REITs should be launched. When so many are trading above book value, it’s an ideal environment.

On the other hand, it’s an absolutely awful environment for hybrid mortgage REITs. Only one is trading close to projected current book value. That’s Ellington Financial (EFC). They’ve been one of the better mortgage REITs, so having a higher price-to-book ratio than peers isn’t surprising.

BDCs

Everyone knows Main Street Capital (MAIN) is the best. But if you’ve followed it at all, you also know it’s nearly impossible to find at a bargain valuation. There are two things to understand about MAIN:

  1. They invest better than the competition.
  2. Internal management deserves a premium.
  3. Issuing shares well above NAV is a great way to raise capital. It enhances the TER (Total Economic Return).

TER reflects the underlying performance of the company using the change in book value (or Net Asset Value) from one period to another plus the dividend. Issuing shares above NAV drives up Net Asset Value because the cash received from issuing the shares is more valuable than the impact of additional shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the cash can be used in the same manner as the existing equity. However, since there's so much cash relative to the new shares, it results in improving earnings as well as book value.

How big are the typical premiums to book value for MAIN? Huge.

Chart of price to net asset value for main street capital

TIKR

So given those huge premiums to book value, what do we expect to see? Well, we expect to see shares outstanding increasing regularly. We can confirm that with another chart:

Chart of weighted average shares outstanding for main street capital

TIKR

MAIN’s ability to drive their NAV per share higher reflects the success of their investments, internal management, and the benefits of issuing shares well above NAV.

On the other hand, some high-yield investors wouldn’t care for MAIN simply because the dividend yield is so low relative to peers. For me, the one thing keeping me back is the valuation. That’s still a really big premium. I would be thrilled to have shares at a much lower price.

Preferred Shares

There’s a decent number of potential bargains showing up. I may start trading them more actively. It’s harder to get in and out with any significant size and real-time trade alerts make it that much more difficult. However, historically they’ve been an outstanding source of risk-adjusted returns when trading actively. They’ve been pretty good for buy-and-hold strategies, but the extra returns from jumping between similar shares has been a material boost to our performance.

Other Thoughts

We got some great suggestions for charts in the comments of our prior article. I’m still going over possibilities for how we might add some of those charts. So long as I can get past the uploading, I can provide quite a few charts. In many cases, readers are asking for images (or tables) using data we either already have or can acquire quickly. So feel free to check out what we already have below and make suggestions in the comments here.

Charts

You can see all the charts here.

It’s just one extra click, and it saves me a ton of time on uploading the article.

All The Stocks

The charts compare the following companies and their preferred shares or baby bonds:

Build a foundation for steady income with REITs

As demand for key real estate sectors increases and supply fails to keep pace, 2025 presents a prime opportunity to invest in REITs, Preferreds, and BDCs.

The REIT Forum offers a proven, transparent approach with actionable insights. Led by Colorado Wealth Management Fund (aka Michael VanLoon) and an expert team, subscribers receive precise trade alerts, portfolio tracking, and exclusive articles. Strategies from The REIT Forum have consistently outperformed sector indexes for nearly a decade.

Start your risk-free two-week trial today and capitalize on the power of real estate returns.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

Want the best research? It’s time to raise your game. Get access to several features you won’t find on the public side.

You can get access to everything we have to offer right now. Try our service and decide for yourself.

This article was written by

Colorado Wealth Management Fund
62.24K Followers

Colorado Wealth Management is a REIT specialist who began his decades-long investment career in a family-owned realtor office before launching his own company and embracing his drive for deep-dive REIT analysis. He holds an MBA and has passed all 3 CFA exams. He focuses on Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, and preferred shares. Scott Kennedy is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified in Financial Forensics. He is currently a partner at a national accounting firm.

He leads the investing group The REIT Forum. Features of the group include: Exclusive REIT focus analysis, proprietary charts and data models, real-time trade alerts posted multiple times a month, multiple subscriber-only portfolios, and access to the service's team of analysts and support staff for dialogue and questions on the REIT space. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RITM-D, EFC-B, RITM, SLRC, GPMT, RC, GBDC, CIM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Colorado Wealth Management Fund and Scott Kennedy are supporting contributors for The REIT Forum. Our ratings and outlooks will often overlap. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members. I have an indirect conflict of interest with ABR and STWD. Neither I, nor any contributor for The REIT Forum, will provide investment advice, reply to questions, or engage in discussions regarding these two mREIT stocks.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARR--
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.
ORC--
Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
AGNC--
AGNC Investment Corp.
DX--
Dynex Capital, Inc.
NLY--
Annaly Capital Management, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News