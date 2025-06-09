Big Dividend Yielders At A Glance

As we gain more experience, we all learn things about ourselves. I’ve learned that I should spend more time playing with preferred shares and baby bonds. That’s where we get some of our best risk-adjusted returns. I’ve also learned that our BDC investments tend to do quite well. It would be nice if it was easier to get more bargain opportunities in that sector.

I’ve learned that the market can remain irrational for remarkably long periods of time. I’ve learned some people will always buy the weakest stocks in a sector. They’ll endure years of losses and dividend cuts even if the fundamentals have long since eroded. But enough about ARMOUR Residential (ARR) and Orchid Island Capital (ORC), we have other things to talk about.

Agency Mortgage REITs

For instance, AGNC Investment (AGNC) manages to maintain a remarkably high price-to-book ratio. It’s a great environment for them to pump out new shares. I understand people who are buying regardless of price. It’s not my way, but I can understand their thinking. The earnings metrics look great (though most investors don’t actually understand them) and the spreads between MBS and Treasury rates remain high. It’s understandable that many investors would look at the dividend yield, look at the earnings, and declare that analysis is easy.

The best three are clearly Dynex Capital (DX), Annaly Capital (NLY), and AGNC. It should be no surprise that they also have the highest price-to-book ratios. All three should be looking at this as an opportunity to issue some additional shares. Dividend yields in the 14% to 17% range will bring in many investors.

We estimate that price-to-book ratios are higher than those shown in the chart because we believe all of the agency mortgage REITs have seen book value fall in Q2 2025. Not by the same amount, but we're still projecting lower BVs in each case.

Hybrid Mortgage REITs

This is an environment where new agency mortgage REITs should be launched. When so many are trading above book value, it’s an ideal environment.

On the other hand, it’s an absolutely awful environment for hybrid mortgage REITs. Only one is trading close to projected current book value. That’s Ellington Financial (EFC). They’ve been one of the better mortgage REITs, so having a higher price-to-book ratio than peers isn’t surprising.

BDCs

Everyone knows Main Street Capital (MAIN) is the best. But if you’ve followed it at all, you also know it’s nearly impossible to find at a bargain valuation. There are two things to understand about MAIN:

They invest better than the competition. Internal management deserves a premium. Issuing shares well above NAV is a great way to raise capital. It enhances the TER (Total Economic Return).

TER reflects the underlying performance of the company using the change in book value (or Net Asset Value) from one period to another plus the dividend. Issuing shares above NAV drives up Net Asset Value because the cash received from issuing the shares is more valuable than the impact of additional shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the cash can be used in the same manner as the existing equity. However, since there's so much cash relative to the new shares, it results in improving earnings as well as book value.

How big are the typical premiums to book value for MAIN? Huge.

TIKR

So given those huge premiums to book value, what do we expect to see? Well, we expect to see shares outstanding increasing regularly. We can confirm that with another chart:

TIKR

MAIN’s ability to drive their NAV per share higher reflects the success of their investments, internal management, and the benefits of issuing shares well above NAV.

On the other hand, some high-yield investors wouldn’t care for MAIN simply because the dividend yield is so low relative to peers. For me, the one thing keeping me back is the valuation. That’s still a really big premium. I would be thrilled to have shares at a much lower price.

Preferred Shares

There’s a decent number of potential bargains showing up. I may start trading them more actively. It’s harder to get in and out with any significant size and real-time trade alerts make it that much more difficult. However, historically they’ve been an outstanding source of risk-adjusted returns when trading actively. They’ve been pretty good for buy-and-hold strategies, but the extra returns from jumping between similar shares has been a material boost to our performance.

Other Thoughts

We got some great suggestions for charts in the comments of our prior article. I’m still going over possibilities for how we might add some of those charts. So long as I can get past the uploading, I can provide quite a few charts. In many cases, readers are asking for images (or tables) using data we either already have or can acquire quickly. So feel free to check out what we already have below and make suggestions in the comments here.

Charts

You can see all the charts here.

It’s just one extra click, and it saves me a ton of time on uploading the article.

All The Stocks

The charts compare the following companies and their preferred shares or baby bonds:

BDCs: (CSWC), (BXSL), (TSLX), (OCSL), (GAIN), (TPVG), (FSK), (MAIN), (ARCC), (GBDC), (OBDC), (SLRC)

Commercial mREITs: (GPMT), (FBRT), (BXMT)

Residential Hybrid mREITs: (MITT), (CIM), (RC), (MFA), (EFC), (NYMT)

Residential Agency mREITs: (NLY), (AGNC), (CHMI), (DX), (TWO), (ARR), (ORC)

Residential Originator and Servicer mREITs: (RITM), (PMT)

