CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference June 9, 2025 3:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Samarth Kulkarni - CEO & Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Salveen Jaswal Richter - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Salveen Jaswal Richter

Good afternoon. Thank you, everyone, for joining us. I'm Salveen Richter, biotechnology analyst at Goldman Sachs, and we're really pleased to have Sam Kulkarni, Dr. Sam Kulkarni, CEO and Chairman of CRISPR, here. Sam to start, could you give us a brief overview of the company at this point. Your strategy, your pipeline and really kind of the key focus areas headed into the second half of the year.

Question-and-Answer Session

Samarth Kulkarni

Yes. Thank you for having us, and it's a real pleasure. We're about 11 years into the journey as a company for CRISPR Therapeutics. The platform itself was elucidated about 13 years ago, and it's been an incredible journey to take this platform and make a medicine out of it. And we now have CASGEVY, which is on the market globally for sickle cell disease thalassemia. But that was sort of the first phase of the company. And now while we see how that ramps up and what the uptake is commercially, we've really diversified our portfolio beyond that.

The 2 biggest pillars that we're building, one is in cardiovascular medicine, and we have targets that we're editing in the liver with a single shot of an LNP encapsulated CRISPR/Cas9 system. And we had data recently for one such target ANGPTL3 with CX-30, that showed remarkable data. Nearly 80% reduction of both LDL and triglycerides from a single injection, it beat even our own expectations of what this might do on the LDL front. So that's on the back of success with ANGPTL3, and we have other targets like LPA and AGT that we're going