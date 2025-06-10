Advanced Micro Devices: Solid AI Momentum, But Current Valuation Leaves Little Upside

Motti Sapir
665 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • AMD's Data Center growth is impressive, but the stock's current price already bakes in a lot of AI optimism and carries significant risk.
  • Valuation remains steep: forward P/E near 29, EV/EBITDA above 30, and DCF suggests fair value closer to $99, making upside limited unless growth accelerates.
  • Risks include fierce competition from Nvidia, regulatory headwinds (notably China export controls), customer concentration, and supply chain vulnerabilities.
  • I'm rating AMD a Hold: solid business, but I'd only get excited for a new position if shares dip below $100 or AMD proves it can truly challenge Nvidia.

AMD office in Markham, Ontario, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

Alright, here’s how I see it: Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) (TSX:AMD:CA) is one of those companies you want to love if you care about the future of AI, but at $116 and change, I’m not pounding the table. Don’t

This article was written by

Motti Sapir
665 Followers
With over 15 years of experience in the markets and a degree in economics, I focus on breaking down companies with clarity and discipline. My goal is to give individual investors a straightforward, honest view—what’s working, what isn’t, and where the risks and opportunities actually are. I don’t chase narratives. I follow the numbers and the business underneath.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMD
--
AMD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News