Coffee store chain Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) has been on a tear in recent months. The company continues to add new stores to its already-impressive base, and it has ambitious margin goals to boost profits over time. The share price has doubled
Dutch Bros Has Significant Downside Earnings Risk
Summary
- Dutch Bros is in a strong technical uptrend, but the stock is already pricing in aggressive growth and margin expansion.
- The company faces significant dilution risk and limited new debt capacity, making massive store expansion difficult without further shareholder dilution.
- Consensus estimates require substantial margin improvement and limited dilution, but recent margin trends have plateaued, making these targets questionable.
- Despite strong same-store sales growth, I see BROS as priced for perfection and initiate a sell rating due to high EPS risk.
