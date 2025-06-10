Thornburg Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Thornburg Investment Management
10 Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Markets experienced substantial volatility during the quarter, largely driven by U.S. trade and economic policy uncertainty.
  • In 1Q25, the portfolio (I share class) returned -14.89%, -409 basis points behind the Russell 2500 Growth Index.
  • The portfolio’s stock selection in companies with market capitalizations over $12 billion, an overweight allocation compared to the index, detracted from relative results.

Coins moving from one stack to another

Richard Drury

Market Review

Markets experienced substantial volatility during the quarter, largely driven by U.S. trade and economic policy uncertainty. Performance was challenging across U.S. equities as an unwind of the artificial intelligence and momentum trade stoked fears of peak spending within AI, following

This article was written by

Thornburg Investment Management
10 Followers
Thornburg Investment Management is a privately owned global investment firm that offers a range of multi-strategy solutions for institutions and financial advisors. A recognized leader in fixed income, equity, and alternatives investing, the firm oversees mutual funds, institutional accounts, separate accounts for high-net-worth investors, and UCITS funds for non-U.S. investors. Thornburg was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, NM. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Thornburg Investment Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Thornburg Investment Management's official channels.

Recommended For You

About THCGX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on THCGX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
THCGX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News